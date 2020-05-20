After a report came out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was contemplating staging the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a window between late September and early November, a franchise official has also confirmed the same.

A report by news agency IANS revealed that the BCCI was looking at the possibility to host the 13th edition of the IPL from September 25 to November 1.

In the same report, it was stated that an official of an IPL franchise had confirmed that they were notified to build-up their pre-season plans keeping in mind that time frame. “Yes, we have been told that we should plan with an eye on these dates and in fact, we are looking to plan our build-up in such a manner,” the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

However, the franchise official admitted that the discussion was still in the preliminary stage and that everything would be finalised only after the Government of India relaxes the guidelines that are in place at the moment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But then again, it all depends on the country’s position with regards to the pandemic. There is no denying that we are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that the government will continue with the brilliant job they have done and we will see a drop in the number of cases per day,” the official said.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

However, other than the lockdown and the coronavirus situation, another hurdle that the BCCI will have to overcome to stage the IPL during that window is the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15.

Though the speculations have gone rife that the tournament is likely to be postponed or suspended, nothing official has been conveyed yet.

The ICC board will hold a video conference meeting with all the stakeholders on May 28 and a final call on the fate of the T20 World Cup could be taken. However, the ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, will hold talks about the tournament before the board meeting.