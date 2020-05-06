Four Premier League club doctors question voice concern over Project Restart

At a time when the English Premier League has pumped up the preparations to resume the league at the earliest, four club doctors have reportedly expressed concern about the Project Restart proposal amid the deadly crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a BBC report last week, the English Premier League officials held a meeting with culture secretary Oliver Dowden and various medical experts from sports organisations, government and Public Health England to step up the planning for football’s eventual return in the country.

But, in the meeting between Premier League officials and the clubs, no decision about the league’s Project Restarts proposal was taken but all the stakeholders reiterated their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.

The Project Restart states that all players and required staff must be tested twice for the novel coronavirus and given a medical clearance before entering the training ground as the Premier League plans to resume training from May 18.

Accordingly, all the 20 clubs were sent a detailed set of guidelines and measures they need to adopt and as a reply to the Premier League officials four club doctors have voiced concern, reported Sky Sports.

The doctors have reportedly put in some questions about the measures which would be answered at the league’s next shareholders meeting on Monday which will be a day after the United Kingdom government gives fresh updates on the lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, several media outlets had earlier reported that the English Premier League is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8.