Four Assam players reach main draw of BWF Super 100 meet

Assam’s rising shuttlers Isharani Baruah and men’s doubles combo of Anjan and Ranjan Buragohain made the most of the opportunity to showcase their skills on home turf to qualify for the inaugural Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament here on Tuesday.

Isharani, who had played an important role in helping the state clinch the women’s team gold at the recently held 37th National Games in Goa, first defeated compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-15, 21-12 before getting the better of Indonesia’s Deswanti Nurtertiati 21-19, 21-16 to storm into the main round.

She will now face third seed Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei in the opening round.

Advertisement

Isharani was happy to have reached the main draw of a Super 100 tournament and felt that the home support made a huge difference. “Both the matches were quite tough. But I am from Assam and it is the first time a Super 100 event is being held here and the support I got from my friends and well wishers was special today.”

Later, Anjan and Ranjan gave the home crowd something more to cheer as they registered a come from behind win over Nitin Kumar and Harsh Rana 18-21, 21-15, 21-18 to qualify for the men’s doubles main draw. They will now face another Indian combination of PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Kumar Udayakumar in the opening round on Wednesday.

Orijit Chaliha also came close to reaching the men’s singles main draw but suffered a 19-21, 24-22, 21-19 reversal against Tarun Reddy Katam in the final qualifying round.

Local favourite Ashmita Chaliha has a direct entry in the main draw and will open her campaign against Lalinran Chaiwan of Thailand.