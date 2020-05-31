Austria’s Health Ministry on Saturday gave the green light to the Formula One to hold the first two races of this season on July 5 and 12 at the closed Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

The Austrian Grand Prix organisers presented a comprehensive and professional plan to prevent the COVID-19 from breaking and also to protect each of the involving members from the virus, informed the official health ministry website of the country.

“The concept calls for strict hygienic measures as well as regular tests and health checks for the teams and their employees,” Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

An official announcement from F1 is likely to come out soon that the 2020 season is all set to begin with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring – 200 km southwest of Austria’s capital Vienna.

The first nine rounds of races in this season have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has almost brought the entire world into lockdown and killed more than three lakh people.

Meanwhile, Austria, with less than 600 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, seems to have been impacted less than other European countries like Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom where the death count has jumped over 20,000 each.

Earlier media reports had stated that the Austrian GP organisers and Formula 1 officials were are confident about staging a double-header at the Red Bull Ring. And with all precautions against the deadly virus in place, it was said that “only a second wave of infection can prevent Formula 1 in Styria”.

Reportedly, 400 track, security and hospitality personnel involved with the race have already been tested negative for the virus and they have been cleared to take part in their duties.

All the ten F1 teams have been directed to not have more than 80 people each at the races when the season gets going, announced the governing body International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Thursday.

F1 is likely to announce a revamped calendar for the season early next week with the next race in Hungary, also without spectators, and in Silverstone.

The British Grand Prix is reportedly set to return on August as a part of the F1’s new calendar. Like in Austria, Silverstone in Great Briain will also hold two back-to-back races behind closed doors.