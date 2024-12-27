Formula 1: Leclerc says Ferrari did ‘incredible job in second half’ of 2024 campaign

As the 2024 Formula 1 season concluded in a dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi, Charles Leclerc took a moment to reflect on Ferrari’s roller-coaster journey through the year. Despite falling short in their battle for the Constructors’ Championship against McLaren, Leclerc hailed the Scuderia’s impeccable execution and growth as the defining aspects of their campaign.

Ferrari’s season was marked by stark contrasts. The team began the year on a challenging note, securing only two wins before the summer break. A slump in performance during the mid-season races saw them struggle to keep up with rivals Red Bull and McLaren.

However, a resurgence in the latter half of the season, powered by a series of impactful upgrades, brought Ferrari back into contention. Leclerc highlighted the significant strides the team made during this period: “The first part of the season wasn’t easy. We were definitely not the fastest car. We were actually struggling for performance. But the second part of the season, we’ve done an incredible job, mostly for improving the car in terms of pace,” Lecler told F1.

The upgrades developed at Maranello not only improved the car’s outright speed but also elevated Ferrari to the status of McLaren’s primary competitor. Several late-season races even saw Ferrari fielding the fastest car on the grid.

Leclerc credited Ferrari’s operational efficiency as the cornerstone of their progress. From strategic decisions to race-day management, the Scuderia demonstrated precision and focus, allowing them to remain in contention for the Constructors’ Championship until the final race. “The highlight of this season has definitely been the execution. To be fighting for the Constructors’ at the end of the year until the very last race, if you look at the performance we’ve had in the first part of the year, that’s where I think we’ve done a particularly good job. On that, I’m very proud,” he said.

Looking ahead, Leclerc stressed that Ferrari must build on their progress without relying solely on momentum. He drew lessons from previous seasons, where strong finishes did not translate into dominant starts in subsequent years.

“Momentum is not really a thing. There have been quite a lot of examples on our side where we finished a year strong and then struggled at the beginning of the year after. We’ve pinpointed what went wrong during those winter breaks and paid the price at the start of the next season.”

The Monegasque driver underscored the importance of learning from past experiences, particularly in optimizing winter development. “In the last four years, we’ve taken steps in the right direction. With Carlos [Sainz], we’ve pushed the team into a very good place. But this winter, we need to stay on it to ensure we start 2025 in the best possible way.”

Leclerc also touched upon the evolution of the team over recent years. Having experienced championship contention in 2022 and now 2024, he emphasized the growth of Ferrari’s personnel and their readiness to compete at the highest level.

“I’ve grown a lot as a driver, and I think we’ve grown a lot as a team. For many people on the team, it was their first time fighting again with Ferrari at the top. This experience is invaluable as we move forward.”