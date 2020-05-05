John Cena was undoubtedly one of the most popular faces in the WWE circuit in the past decade. Even today, he continues to be a fan favourite. The 16 title runs are evidence enough of the remarkable trust shown on him by the company.

On the other hand, Cena does not disappoint too. His name is enough to sell a substantial number of tickets on any given day.

Former WWE commentator and a Hall of Famer himself Jim Ross has now shed light upon why he thinks Cena was able to make it big in WWE for so long.

“Passion, John’s passion was overwhelming,” Ross said on the Grilling JR podcast.

“His dedication to his craft was overwhelming. I don’t know that anybody had any doubts that I talked to.

“I don’t think there were any massive apprehensions because we knew we were going to the right guy.”

Cena last competed at WWE Wrestlemania 36 but did not end up on the winning side.

“Here’s the thing about this, John was a guy who never said no, he worked his ass off for seven days a week or 10 days a week if there were 10 days in the week. He loved what he did.

“His record for Make-A-Wishes, granting wishes for terminally ill children, nobody is even close. That was the kind of guy he was, he would never turn anything down that’s the kind of guy he was.

“He did everything he was asked to do. Because he was such a big star, the people that were asking knew John liked to do these and he won’t say no.”

“All of a sudden they get the top talent who isn’t going to say no so they’re silly not to ask him. He didn’t turn anything down but the cover,” JR continued.

“He was just always there, we didn’t have any issues of if John was injury-prone. He worked all the time, worked a hardstyle.

“The point being is at no point did we lose confidence that John Cena wasn’t going to hold up,” he concluded.