Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher passed away at 86 after prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Butcher played 44 Test matches from 1958 to 1969 for West Indies and amassed 3104 runs at an average of 43.11. He hit seven Test centuries, putting his name on the Lord’s Honours Board with his knock of 133 against England in 1963. He was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1970. Butcher also played 169 First Class games and scored 11628 runs at an average of 49.90 with 31 centuries.

The right-handed batsman is also remembered for his knock of 209* runs in Nottingham in 1966. In India, Butcher had scored 486 runs at an average of 69.42, including centuries at Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Madras (now Chennai), reports IANS.

“Cricket West Indies would like to extend sincere condolences to Basil’s wife, Valerie Pamela Butcher, children Brian, Bruce, Basil Junior, Blossom and the extended Butcher family,” Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.

“West Indies Cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days, he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration,” the statement added.