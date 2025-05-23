Former Sri Lanka skipper Matthews set to retire from Test cricket

Former Sri Lanka skipper and veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews is set to retire from Test cricket after the first Test against Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.

Mathews, who turned 38 just before the match, will bring the curtains down on a decorated Test career that began at the very same venue in July 2009. Matthews, however, will continue playing white-ball cricket for his country.

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, international Test Cricket! I have given everything to cricket and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today,” Mathews wrote in a social media post.

A veteran of 118 Tests, Mathews captained in 34 of those, and is set to finish as Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer in Tests, behind only Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Heading into his final match, he has amassed 8,167 runs at an average of 44.62, with 16 centuries and a highest score of 200 not out. He also chipped in with 33 wickets with his medium pace bowling.

The right-hander hit a purple patch in his career between 2013 and 2015, when he averaged 74.60, 77.33 and 42.25 across the three years, scoring six hundreds and 12 fifties. The golden run also included a valiant 160 in the second innings of Sri Lanka’s memorable win at Headingley.

While he never managed to get that superb form back, Mathews averaged over 50 in both 2022 and 2023, notching up four more centuries. His most recent ton came against Afghanistan in 2024.

“I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows. I believe this Test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation,” Mathews wrote.

“A chapter ends but the love for the game will always remain,” he concluded.