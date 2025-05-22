Former Sri Lanka cricketer Ramith Rambukwella remanded in bribery case

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and son of ex-Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, Ramith Rambukwella, was arrested on Tuesday by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered that Ramith be remanded until June 3 in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of over Rs. 8 million in public funds.

Ramith, who played two T20Is for Sri Lanka in 2013 and 2018, has been named the second suspect in the corruption case alongside his father.

CIABOC investigations allege that during Keheliya Rambukwella’s tenure as Minister of Mass Media, Health, and Environment between 2021 and 2023, he appointed several close associates, including family members, to his personal staff and unlawfully claimed allowances for them, leading to significant losses to the state.

CIABOC officials told the court that Ramith had failed to comply with multiple summons, citing travel and medical excuses. With over 20 witnesses still to record statements, the prosecution argued against bail, citing risks of witness intimidation.

The Chief Magistrate concurred, noting prior allegations of witness influence and ordered both Ramith and his father to remain in custody.

This case comes amid broader efforts by the National People’s Power (NPP)-led government to fulfill its election pledge of cleansing political life.

In a separate but similar probe, SLPP MP and former national rugby player Namal Rajapaksa, son of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, faces indictment over the alleged misuse of LKR 70 million from India’s Krish Hotels for rugby development. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 27.

The crackdown marks a turning point in Sri Lankan politics, with several high-profile former lawmakers now in remand on corruption charges, signaling a shift towards accountability and transparency.