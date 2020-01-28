Former Pak fast bowler Umar Gul has now been honoured by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his achievements with the ball during the 2009 World T20. His heroics with the ball played a crucial role in helping Pakistan national win the title.

Gul ended up as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with as many as 13 wickets as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the tournament final at Lord’s by 8 wickets on 21 June 2009.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani presented Gul with a crystal plaque after the washed-out encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“My each and every appearance and performance has been for Pakistan and it has been a privilege to represent my country and team, and play a small part in its successes, ” Gul was quoted as saying by IANS.

“I am grateful to the PCB for remembering and acknowledging my achievement. This is a welcome change in the way the PCB is operating and respecting cricketers who have contributed in the country’s image and profile building.”

“I sincerely hope this trend continues and all the cricketers get their due recognition in front of their fans. Such gestures will not only act as an encouragement for the players but also play a big role in motivating youngsters to take up cricket as a profession,” he added.

In 2019, the PCB had honoured former skipper Javed Miandad during the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka. Saleem Yousuf and Rashid Khan were also awarded during the Karachi Test match of the same series.