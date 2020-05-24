In a recent development, former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for coronavirus pandemic. After feeling feverish for a day, the former left-handed batsman immediately went ahead for a COVID-19 test. The southpaw is the fourth well-known cricketer to be tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus after Majid Had, Zafar Sarfaraz and Solo Nqweni.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” Umar told Geo News.

“I have isolated myself at home,” he further said, before adding: “I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery.”

Umar was an integral part of Pakistan’s test batting line-up in the 44 Tests that he featured in. While he wasn’t a regular member of the team especially between 2006 and 2010, Umar had his moments in the game which made Pakistan fans go wow. The stylish left-hander scored a brilliant ton in his debut match in 2001. Although the opener played ODI cricket, it was in Test cricket that he tasted more success. His last international appearance for Pakistan came six years ago in 2014.