Former New Zealand coach David Trist died at aged 77

Former New Zealand coach David Trist, who guided the team to the Champions Trophy in 2000, passed away in Christchurch on Thursday at the age of 77, sources said.

Trist, a former Canterbury pace bowler, coached the New Zealand men’s team for two years, from 1999 to 2001, and was at the helm for what remains the team’s only global white ball title, the ICC Knockout Trophy in Nairobi on October 15, 2000.

During his 14-year playing career, from 1968 to 1982, Trist played 24 first-class matches and six List a matches. Chris Cairns scored an undefeated century as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the final.

Advertisement

“NZC is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of former BLACKCAPS coach David Trist, who died in Christchurch yesterday, aged 77. A former Canterbury and New Zealand pace bowler, David coached the BLACKCAPS from 1999 to 2001, during which time they won the ICC Champions Trophy in Nairobi. New Zealand Cricket expressed its deepest sympathies to David’s family and friends,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Advertisement

Trist played for New Zealand against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1972, taking 57 wickets during his first-class career. Steve Rixon, an Australian who was a strict disciplinarian and led the Black Caps to a well regarded Test series win in England in 1999, was replaced by Trist.

After leaving the New Zealand role, Trist became coaching director of Christchurch’s Old Collegians Cricket Club as well as working in India and England.

He had previously achieved success abroad in South Africa, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, as well as with Canterbury during his tenure from 1989 to 1993. Before being hired for the national team, he coached Canterbury and Auckland after guiding the Netherlands and Eastern Province to a South African championship in 1989.