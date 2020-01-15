Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko called time on his football career, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 34-year-old, who has represented 15 clubs during his illustrious career, has also played for teams like Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

After a transfer from Valencia, Sissoko made 87 appearances for the Reds, scoring one goal, between July 2005 and January 2008.

“The response is easy: Thanks for all the love, thanks for everything. I’m very proud to be part of the Liverpool family,” Sissoko told Liverpool’s official website when asked if he had a message for fans.

“I came to a family team like Liverpool. I want to thank everyone in Liverpool, all of the supporters over the world.

“What they give me every day on social media is amazing. To be honest, for a football player, it’s a very special thing. I’m very happy for all the love of the Liverpool supporters,” he added.

A popular figure among supporters, Sissoko lifted the FA Cup with the Reds in 2006, starting the penalty shootout victory over West Ham United in Cardiff.

Talking about the game, the midfielder said: “This game was amazing and we won the title for Liverpool and for all the supporters. I think that was the best moment in my time at Liverpool.

“A lot of good memories. I won some titles, I played with big, big players like Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia. Just for this, I’m very happy.

“Also I played in Anfield – this for a player is amazing.”