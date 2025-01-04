Former India hockey coach Jagbir Singh hospitalised after suffering a heart attack

Air India buying 100 more Airbus planes
Air India on Monday confirmed it has placed an order to purchase 100 more Airbus aircraft, comprising 10 widebody A350 and 90 narrowbody A320 aircraft, including A321neo.
Former India forward and hockey coach Jagbir Singh suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a hospital here on Friday.
Former India forward and hockey coach Jagbir Singh suffered a massive heart attack and was admitted to a hospital here on Friday. Two-time Olympian Jagbir is in Rourkela for the Hockey India League with Team Gonasika.
Jagbir, who was employed with Air India before retiring a few years back, was rushed to the hospital immediately and his condition is reported to be stable.
Advertisement
The 59-year-old Jagbir Singh, who was born in a Sikh family in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, represented India in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and then the 1992 Games in Barcelona. He played for India between 1985 and 1996, winning a bronze medal in the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a silver in the 1990 edition in Beijing. In all, he earned 175 international caps.
Advertisement
A top forward of his time, Jagbir coached the Indian men’s team in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and also worked as a renowned commentator since the 1990s.
Advertisement