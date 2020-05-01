The entire world has been brought to a complete halt by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the sporting arena is no exception. Although the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was deemed ‘essential service’ by Florida and continue their live shows from their performance center, they have now decided to trim their roster.

WWE announced the release of several superstars from its rosters in the previous month because of the economic slowdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Close to 20 wrestlers have already been released by WWE and now it has also announced the release of former tag champion Curtis Axel.

‘WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,’ WWE said in a statement.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/E0XaMVvEkN — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Here are some of the wrestlers released by WWE amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).