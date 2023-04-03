Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been charged with assaulting police during a confrontation in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The 53-year-old was arrested after Queensland Police were called to the Noosa Heads just before midnight on Friday following reports of a domestic violence-related matter and medical incident, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Slater allegedly obstructed police when they arrived, later assaulting an officer who was left with a cut on their hand, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

Slater has been charged with one count of assaulting police and two counts of obstructing police and has been ordered to face court on May 2.

The former batter played 74 Tests for Australia, scoring 5312 runs, and notched up 42 ODIs. After retiring from cricket in 2004, he turned to commentary with Channel 7 and Channel 9.