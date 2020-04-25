Former Australia all-rounder Graeme Watson has died at the age of 75 after succumbing to cancer.

The middle-order batsman and medium-fast bowler played five Tests from 1967 to 1972 and two ODIs in 1972 for Australia. However, the player enjoyed a good career in first-class games. Watson scored 4,674 runs and took 186 wickets in 107 games.

“You never forget your first touring room-mate; it’s not quite a love-of-your-life remembrance but a fond recall,” Ian Chappell wrote in his tribute published on nine.com.au as quoted by ICC.

“On a five-month tour where you’re regularly cooped up in the same room, you get to know a guy pretty well. The friendship is either a lasting one or it runs out of steam pretty quickly. In our case, it remained firm until Friday, when sadly cancer claimed the Beatle’s life,” he added.

Watson started his playing days at Victoria. The all-rounder then moved on to Western Australia, with whom he won the Sheffield Shield, and then to New South Wales. It is worth noting that only a few players have represented the three states.

Watson scored a half-century on international debut during the 1966-67 tour of South Africa, but that remained his highest Test score as injuries remained his bugbear throughout his career.