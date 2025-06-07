Football: Uzbekistan, Jordan book debut World Cup spots for 2026 edition

Three more Asian teams have punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the latest round of qualifiers, with Uzbekistan and Jordan set to make their tournament debuts and South Korea extending its streak to 11 consecutive appearances. China, by contrast, was eliminated with one match remaining.

Uzbekistan secured its place with a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates in Group A. The result was enough for the Central Asian side, who featured Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov, to become the fifth team to reach the tournament through the qualifying pathway, joining Japan, New Zealand, Iran and Argentina.

Advertisement

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, edged 10-man Iran 1-0 in the same group. Both Qatar and the UAE will advance to the playoffs, where two more World Cup spots will be contested, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

In Group B, Jordan made history by qualifying for its first-ever World Cup following a 3-0 win over Oman. South Korea, already a regular presence on the world stage, sealed a 2-0 away victory against Iraq to maintain its perfect run since 1986. Iraq will join the playoffs, while the final playoff place from the group will be decided between Oman and Palestine, who face each other in the final round.

China’s slim hopes were dashed in Group C after a 1-0 defeat to Indonesia in Jakarta. Ole Romeny converted a penalty just before halftime to secure the win and send Indonesia to the playoff round, while China was left to reflect on another failed campaign.

Bahrain also exited contention following a 2-0 loss to Saudi Arabia. In another match, Australia claimed a 1-0 victory over Japan in Perth, positioning itself strongly to secure a direct berth from the group. The Socceroos lead Saudi Arabia by three points and have a +8 goal difference advantage heading into the final round.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams in the fray, playing in 48 venues.