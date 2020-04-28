Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson has passed away at the age of 61, confirmed a tweet from his official handle on Tuesday.

“With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him. We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you,” read the post.

Robinson, who played for Liverpool from 1983-84, helped the Reds win the Premier League, European Cup and League Cup.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael,” said the Reds on Twitter.

Notably, the Ireland striker had also played for another Premier League giants Manchester City in 1979-80.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Robinson.

“Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Michael’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” tweeted the Citizens.

Robinson had played 24 matches for the Republic of Ireland in 1980-86, scoring four goals.