Football fans travelling to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 will get the option to stay in cruise liners instead of going for typical options.

In their bid to make the event a grand success and accommodate the estimated one million travelling fans in the best manner possible, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has finalized a deal with MSC Cruises.

The deal will see the cruise company chartering two cruise liners with a combined capacity of 4000 cabins. The cruises will act as floating hotels throughout the course of the month-long football event in Qatar.

“The Ministry of Transport and Communications has completed the development of Doha Port to accommodate multiple large passenger ships and enable the port’s capacity to receive the largest cruise ships in the world, serving fans and visitors who come to Qatar during the FIFA World Cup,” Minister of Transport and Communication of Qatar H.E. Jassim Saif Ahmad Al Sulaiti confirmed.

“We are pleased to collaborate with MSC Cruises to deliver this unique accommodation option for fans in 2022. We are sure fans from all over the world will be excited at the prospect of staying on board a cruise ship, with a fabulous view of West Bay, and fast access to all the stadiums and fan zones,” Secretary-General of the SC, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Reportedly, the State of Qatar will use MSC Cruises’ MSC Europa and MSC Poesia. While the Europa is scheduled for delivery in 2022, Poesia, which uses Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as fuel to keep air emissions low, is under construction.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will run from November 21 to December 18 and will be played in eight venues across five cities.