Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has picked winning the FA Cup and Europa League with the club as his greatest moments so far.

All football is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The English Premier League is set to return on June 17.

“My debut sticks out a lot (against Swansea City on the opening day of the 2014/15 season),” England footballer Lingard told Manchester United’s official website, manutd.com.

“It was a great feeling. You have to work hard to get into the first team and to play my debut stands out. Obviously, I got injured in that game so it stands out a bit more,” said the homegrown talent who was part of England’s 2018 World Cup team where they reached the semifinals.

“My first goal for the club was a great moment — at the Stretford End against West Brom. It was like a half-volley from the edge of the box with the inside of my foot into the bottom corner. I can remember things very clearly like that, like they were yesterday,” he said.

“There are those moments and obviously the trophies we’ve won as well,” he continued.

“There are a lot of great memories — especially the FA Cup, but the European one (the Europa League in 2017) was brilliant as well.

“That team was quite young and a lot of us had never won the FA Cup or a trophy. Wazza (Wayne Rooney) and Carrers (Michael Carrick) had never won it before that. It was important for them to win it and important for us, as young lads, to win the first trophy for the club, to get that winning feeling.

“When you do, you get that hunger to go on and win more trophies. It was a mixture of everything, the atmosphere was crazy that day at Wembley,” he added.