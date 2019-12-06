If fresh reports are to be believed, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has suggested the introduction of a new football tournament which is meant only for top football clubs of Europe.

A report carried by New York Times has suggested that Perez has already conducted meetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other officials from some of the top clubs and pitched them his idea of a different football tournament which might replace the UEFA Champions League tournament in the future.

There have been widespread rumours from quite some time now that are claiming that the UEFA Champions league might be completely restructured.

Amid the rumours already in place, a report by the New York Times is stating that Perez wants to set up a separate competition that is exclusively for the world’s most elite clubs. This, according to him, might even replace the Champions League in the future.

The report adds that Perez further desires a division of 20 teams, which is made up of Europe’s biggest leagues- the English, Spanish, Italian, German and French top tier leagues.

In effect, this would imply top teams from each league, for instance the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the English Premier League will leave Champions League to take part in this new league. Similarly, top Spanish teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona will join them and so on.

The estimates hint at double yearly revenues for these clubs, if such a league indeed happens, giving the clubs the big reason to maybe opt for this competition.

However, it seems extremely unlikely that UEFA and FIFA will allow such a competition to take place anytime soon.