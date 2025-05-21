Fleming impressed by Anshul Kamboj’s growth in IPL 2025

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has praised rookie seamer Anshul Kamboj for his contributions during the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This season, the right-arm quick has made seven appearances, taking five wickets while consistently impressing with his pace and control.

Regarding Kamboj’s growth, Fleming stated that the young player has displayed encouraging traits, particularly with his deceptive speed and capacity to generate movement off the field.

“Yes. Kamboj is good,” Fleming stated during the press conference held after the game Tueday night.

“He is deceptive and can reach speeds of 138–139 kmph. His length is his greatest strength, and he causes the ball to wobble. He has a lot of promise with both the white and red balls, and we’re pleased with his growth and the chance he’s seized this year,” he continued.

In his best effort, Kamboj recorded statistics of 1/16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), demonstrating his ability to bowl with discipline and contain runs. Throughout pivotal moments in the game although the youthful pacer has impressed his captain, CSK lost their match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi by a margin of six wickets.

Kamboj has accepted responsibility, bowls strong yorkers, and has some seam movement even if he lacks swing. The ball hits you harder than the speed gun indicates. One area where we have a weakness is in power play; we don’t want to concede too many runs in the opening six overs. MS Dhoni stated, “I think it’s harder when the ball isn’t moving much and when the batsmen are well set.” He bowled three overs in the powerplay.