First Khelo India Para Games open at dazzling ceremony

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur, , formally declared the Khelo India Para Games open in a dazzling ceremony here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Over 1450 participants from 32 states and Union Territories and Services Sports Board will participate in these Games between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi.

The glitzy event witnessed scintillating performance by the Himachal Pradesh Police Band whose melody invoked patriotism. There was also a Kalbeliya dance performance by SAI officials, followed by a peppy ensemble by dance artists of ‘We Are One’ group that depicted para dancing.

The Games anthem set the ball rolling at the opening ceremony while an LED dance performance on the theme ‘Evolution of Para Games’ enticed the audience.

Accompanied by legends in para sports, Deepa Malik, Bhavina Patel, Sumit Antil and more, Shri Anurag Thakur participated in the torch relay before declaring the Khelo India Para Games open.

“This is a historic moment for Indian sports as the first-ever Khelo India Para Games is being held in the national Capital setting the ball rolling for a new movement in the sports eco system of the country. This initiative is a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for all athletes, regardless of their abilities. Khelo India Para Games signifies the New India,” the minister said.

Encouraging the participants, Shri Anurag Thakur said, “It feels very proud, to recognise your efforts to come and participate here. There are over 3000 people including athletes and officials who are here for the Games and a total of 276 gold medals are up for grabs. I wish each and every athlete the very best.”