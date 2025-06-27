FIH Pro League: Indian women’s team seeks redemption against China

Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete is hoping her side can take a cue from their male counterparts as they head into a crucial double-header against China in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) 2024-25. With their backs against the wall, India will be aiming to snap their losing streak when they face their Asian rivals on June 28 and 29 in Berlin.

Tete’s team is drawing inspiration from the Indian men’s side, who ended their Pro League campaign on a high last week with a spirited win over Belgium. That victory lifted them to eighth place on the table, finishing just above Ireland.

Advertisement

While China is currently placed in the fourth position in the Pro League points table, India is placed at the bottom — in the ninth position with England ahead by a point in the eighth place with both teams yet to play two matches in the league.

Advertisement

“It is a very crucial double header for us over the weekend. But we will draw inspiration from the Indian Men’s Team who finished with an inspiring win against Belgium,” Salima said.

She further emphasised that, “This Pro League outing has been a learning experience with several grey areas that we need to work on as a team. We will be introspecting on this performance when we go back home but for now our focus is on doing well against China”.

India will take confidence from their last outing against China where they beat them 3-0 in the pool stage and 1-0 in a closely-fought final to win the Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar in November 2024.

However, in the previous season of Pro League, India had lost 1-2 in the double header.

“They are a known opponent to us, from our regular outings in the continental championships we are aware of their potential. They are a tough team to beat but we will play to our strengths,” Salima concluded.