# Sports

FIFA unveils Club World Cup 2025 trophy

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 15, 2024 3:30 pm

FIFA unveils Club World Cup 2025 trophy

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy (Image Source: X)

The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) on Friday unveiled the new trophy for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the US from July 15 to July 13, 2025.

The football’s past and future is symbolised by the cup’s design, which was inspired by NASA’s Voyager Golden Records. The 24-carat gold cup also features many graphics that illustrate the periodic table, astronomy, and the football’s magnificence.

The cup was created in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. and will be given to the champion after the final game at MetLife Stadium.

The trophy also symbolises the world of club football, which is a celebration of greatness, hope, and pride. It captures the journey of every club, player, and supporter who is bound together by their love of the beautiful game.

This edition of the Club World Cup is set to be played in an expanded format with 32 teams from six continents in eight groups of four teams, of which two from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds.

This FIFA Club World Cup will also include winners of four previous continental championships.

English Premier League Club Manchester City are the defending champions of the 2023 Club World Cup, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Unveiling the new trophy, FIFA President said, ““The trophy had to be innovative, inclusive, groundbreaking, and truly global, as this competition is. The FIFA Club World Cup trophy—a remarkable equivalent to our iconic FIFA World Cup—is a revolutionary symbol of a bright, new future for club football, inspired by the past.” (Source: FIFA).

