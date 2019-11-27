A FIFA and LOC delegation successfully completed an official inspection at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020.

“We had a successful inspection of the VYBK Stadium, Kolkata where we reviewed the plans. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup so the core infrastructure is in place. It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 — the infrastructure is in good shape and that the same operational plan is being used. But with new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for FIFAU17WWC India 2020,” the local organising committee, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, said.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 will be held from November 2 to 21.