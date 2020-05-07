The lawmakers of footballs are set to announce a “temporary” change to the rules of the game which would allow the teams to make five substitutions in post-COVID-19 matches instead of the three that are allowed.

According to a report by AFP, accessed via PTI, the proposal has been made by FIFA to help the teams in coping with likely fixture congestion in what will be a packed schedule after football returns. The new rule is expected to be validated by the International Football Association Board (IAFB) on Friday.

The IFAB in an official statement last week had said that it was working with FIFA on a “temporary dispensation of Law 3 (The Players) allowing competitions to give teams the option to use a maximum of five substitutes on up to three occasions during the match, plus at half-time.”

Reportedly a sixth change might also be allowed if a game slips into the extra time. Currently, teams are allowed to make a fourth change in case the game goes past the 90th minute.

The leagues, though, would not be obliged to follow the new rule but would have the option to implement it as soon as football resumes after the novel coronavirus situation gets better.

The main objective of the new rule is to “protect players’ health” as it is expected to be a tight schedule with players not getting enough time to rest which could potentially “increase risk of injuries”.

While the new rule will be in play for the remaining part of the ongoing season, it could be maintained throughout the 2020-21 season as well with further extension till the UEFA Euro which is scheduled to take place in summer next year.

However, FIFA has maintained that the implementation of the rule would be at the discretion of the organisers of each competition.