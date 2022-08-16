FIFA suspends AIFF; ‘U-17 Women’s World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned’

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended by FIFA, the world’s governing body of football, “immediately owing to improper influence from third parties,” endangering the country’s hosting of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

Up till the ban is lifted, the AIFF won’t be able to compete in any international matches.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” stated an official media release, issued by FIFA.

When the order to establish a committee of administrators to take over the duties of the AIFF Executive Committee has been revoked and the AIFF administration has complete control over the organisation’s daily operations, it was said that the suspension would be lifted.

“The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” the statement further read.

FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. “FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”

(Inputs from IANS)