FIFA Rankings: India Men drop three places to 124th after World Cup Qualifiers debacle

The Indian men’s football team has dropped three places to 124th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. It has been India’s worst finish in the standings since March 9, 2017, when they were placed 132nd. This comes after India’s failed campaign in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and unceremonious exit of head coach Igor Stimac.

In Asia, India are ranked 22nd, behind the likes of Lebanon, Palestine, and Vietnam.

India failed to qualify for the third round of the Qualifiers after suffering losses against Qatar and Afghanistan.

Under Stimac’s tenure, India won four titles over five years including two SAFF Championship crowns, one Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series. India entered the top 100 of the rankings in July last year at the back of their glittering performance.

Since then, the team’s record has completely collapsed, as they have lost nine of their twelve games. This includes a dismal showing at the AFC Asian Cup when they lost all three of their group-stage matches without managing to score a goal.

After the departure of Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri earlier this month, this is Blue Tigers’ first FIFA rankings in the absence of the star striker in almost 20 years. Currently, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is donning the captain’s armband for the side.