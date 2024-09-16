FIFA Coach Capacity Building Workshop to be held at AIFF NCE in Kolkata

The FIFA Coach Capacity Building Workshop, a vital component of FIFA Women’s League Development, which falls under the broader FIFA Women’s Development Programme, will be held at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Kolkata from September 16 to 18.

The workshop will be conducted by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stephanie Spielmann. Toselli, a FIFA Women’s Football Technical expert, had previously conducted the Women’s Football Strategy Workshop in New Delhi in June this year. He has been collaborating with 25 countries on different projects and implementation of strategies (AFC, OFC, CAF and UEFA).

Spielmann, a former player, is a UEFA A-License coach and a FIFA and OFC instructor. She has been part of the FIFA Coach Mentorship Programme with the Belgium women’s national team. She has coached the senior, U19 and U16 women’s teams of Tahiti and has also been the Women’s Football Development Officer in the island nation.

The FIFA Coach Capacity Building Workshop will be attended by coaches from the Indian women’s national teams, IWL, and IWL 2 clubs, and various other stakeholders.

The event will feature theoretical sessions in the mornings, practical field sessions in the afternoons, and dedicated one-on-one breakout sessions for personalised interaction with the experts, allowing coaches to address specific questions and concerns.