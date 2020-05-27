World basketball governing body FIBA has published recommendations on returning to basketball for national federations, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media release, FIBA said on Wednesday that the guidelines, published in English, French and Spanish, were primarily for national federations that were seeking direction and advice on the restart of basketball activities and competitions, with the vast majority around the world having been halted in mid-March due to the pandemic.

“The guidelines and risk assessment tool will serve as a checklist to ensure any decisions on basketball events are based on an assessment of risks and the best chance of a successful restart,” said FIBA.

Considering that the COVID-19 situations are different in the different countries and regions, FIBA added that publication was not intended to replace the guidance and restrictions of governments and public health authorities.

The guidelines suggested the national basketball associations allow their teams to have 3-6 weeks of training which begins with the individual style prior to the restart. The national federations have been asked to take measures to ensure the health of all basketballers and attendances.

The guidelines have been developed by FIBA Medical Commission Chairman, Dr Peter Harcourt of Australia, following his consultation with the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG), and also both the FIBA Medical and Players Commissions.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

The move comes after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected close to 5.5 million people around the world while claiming over three lakh forty thousand lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)