Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waxed lyrical of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the latter recently guided his team to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Ferguson, on Monday, announced Klopp as winner of this year’s League Managers Association (LMA) manager of the year award and also detailed a phone call which the German made in the early hours following Liverpool’s Premier League title win.

“The winner, Jurgen Klopp. Jurgen, fantastic. I speak about Leeds United and 16 years in the Championship, Liverpool 30 years since winning that league is incredible,” Ferguson told Sky Sports.

“You really, thoroughly deserved it. The performance level of your team was fantastic. Your personality runs right through the whole club. I think it was a marvellous performance.

“I will forgive you for waking me up in the morning at half-past three to tell me you won the league! Thank you. You thoroughly deserved it, well done,” he added.

Klopp also spoke highly of Ferguson after receiving the award, which is now named after the legendary United manager.

“I know it’s not 100 per cent appropriate as a Liverpool manager but I admire him,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “I remember he was the first British manager I met. We had breakfast.”

“I’m not sure how much he remembers but I remember because for me this moment was like meeting the pope. It was absolutely great and from that first season we clicked,” he added.