Former Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, who has signed a deal with German club Borussia Dortmund, has revealed the reason for his transfer and his decision to snub Manchester United and other clubs.

After impressing everyone with his brilliant goal-scoring ability, Haaland became a hot property and had clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus trying to rope him in.

Manchester United was touted as the most favourable destination for the 19-year-old given his camaraderie with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, under whom he played at the Norwegian club, Molde. But a last-minute turn of event saw the striker moving to Dortmund for the next four years instead of Old Trafford.

“They just went direct and said, ‘We need you upfront, we like your playing style and we want to have you here’. I liked how they spoke to me then and that’s what triggered me (to sign). I just felt that me and Dortmund was a good match,” Haaland was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has also informed that United were the team who spoke to the teenager the most. It has been also informed that all the clubs met with the footballer personally.

Notably, the 19-year-old striker joined the Bundesliga giants in a deal reportedly worth £17 million. The contract keeps him at Dortmund till 2024.

The move is set to further strengthen the Dortmund side gauging from Halaand’s amazing run of play in the season so far. The teenager has already scored 28 goals in 22 matches this season with eight of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.