England cricketer Liam Plunkett believes he is still one of the best fast bowlers in the country despite not being selected in the 55-member training group recently.

Plunkett, who managed to pick three wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand, stated that not much has changed since last year when he was a member of the national squad and he can still do the job for the country on the international level.

“I feel like I’ve got over not being picked now and I’m in a different place. What they said to me over the winter — after I found out online that I wasn’t in the South Africa squad — was that they were going down a different route, a younger route,” Plunkett was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. (via IANS)

“I still consider myself to be in the best one-day team in the country. I feel like I could still play. The World Cup was last year and nothing’s changed too much since then,” he added.

The pacer also revealed that he would consider playing for the USA in the future. Plunkett will have to serve a mandatory three-year residency period in the country to meet the eligibility criteria.

“It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show. “My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US.

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?

“If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that,” he added.