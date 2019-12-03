Argentina star Lionel Messi, who bagged his world-record sixth Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday night, expressed his love for his all-time club Barcelona saying that he feels beyond any signature or any role for Camp Nou.

“The people at the club know me. They know there’s no problem beyond what the contract says. What I feel for this club goes beyond any signature or any role. So there isn’t a problem,” Barca Blaugranes quoted Messi as saying.

”It’s very special. I’m in a certain part of my life where I’m enjoying it both on and off the pitch. With my family, with my children, so I’m happy for this recognition.

Talking about his future plans, the talisman said that he won’t be calling time on his career soon as he is fit enough to stretch his illustrious portfolio.

”I’m 32 already and on my way to 33. I said a long time ago that it all depends on how I feel physically. But today I feel better than ever on a physical and personal level, so hopefully I can stretch it out a lot more.”

On Monday, Messi surpassed the likes of Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and his arch-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to bag home the French honour.

With this award, he has taken his Ballon d’Or tally to six and has become the most successful player since the inception of the award, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five such awards to his name.

Messi’s current deal at Camp Nou runs until 2021, but it won’t be surprising if the Argentine extends his contract to lifetime.