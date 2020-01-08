FC Goa will host a struggling NorthEast United FC with a hope to overtake ATK and climb to the pole position in the points table of the ongoing season of Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: January 8, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

The Gaurs will be looking to get back to the winning ways after their disappointing away defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC. NorthEast, on the other hand, are winless in their last five games and find themselves relinquishing at eighth position with just 11 points from nine matches.

Goa have been prolific with the dead ball and have scored 10 goals from set-pieces. Also, they have not lost any match where they have opened the scoring. Much will depend on how Ferran Corominas, ISL’s highest ever goalscorer, performs in the opponent’s box.

NorthEast United have not had a very commendable season and will be hoping to revive their fate. Robert Jarni will hope that other players contribute alongside talismanic striker Asamoah Gyan, who is NorthEast’s highest scorer, and make their case stronger for a top-four spot.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Team News

NorthEast United FC: Jarni can hand over Uruguayan midfielder Federico Gallego his first start of the season, replacing Panagiotis Triadis. The latter had left the club following the defeat to Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa: Despite losing their last match, FC Goa are likely to play against NorthEast United with the same eleven. Lobera has always been the man who keeps his trust intact upon his players and it will be a shocker if he brings forward any changes.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Asamoah Gyan

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 4

NorthEast United FC: 2

Draw: 5

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 3-1 win for FC Goa.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The FC Goa vs NorthEast United ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United ISL 2019-20 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.