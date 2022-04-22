Spanish club FC Barcelona managed to rescue a narrow 1-0 win in their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad credits to their striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who managed to take his goal tally to nine for the season to keep his team on the second place in the league table on Thursday.

The Gabonese striker headed home a good cross from teammate Ferran Torres in the 11th minute of the game. The goalscoring attempt was their only shot on target throughout the entire game.

Barca were controlling the game in the first half and felt comfortable with the the proceedings. However, Real Sociedad started to increase pressure on the away team after the start of the second half. Barca’s Ronald Araujo was replaced by Eric Garcia after a knock on his knee which made things even ore difficult for the team.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper Andre Ter Stegen was also tested in the game when he made two excellent saves to deny Adnan Januzaj on two occasions. The match ended with the home team having more of the ball during the game with 56% of ball possession in their favour.

Sevilla remain at third on the table even after a 3-2 win away to Levante, whose fight for survival suffered a big dent after Jesus Corona scored two first-half goals and Jules Kounde added a third in the 81st minute, as per the reports of Xinhua.

Jose Luis Morales’s 22nd minute goal momentarily equalised the scores, only to miss another chance with the score at 2-1. Later on, Roberto Soldado’s second for Levante came with just three minutes left to play.

Sergi Guardiola’s goal on the 42nd-minute ended Rayo Vallecano’s 13 match run without a win and gave the side a much awaited 1-0 away victory against a disappointing Espanyol.

Real Madrid are looking to be run out league winners at the moment with their lead at the top of the table being 15 points. Second place FC Barcelona do have a game in hand but have to consistent in producing results in order to compete for the title this year.

(Inputs from IANS)