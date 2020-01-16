Fantasy11 Team IND vs AUS– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Second ODI India vs Australia Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot: After Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series, the hosts will be eyeing for a comeback in the second game. Meanwhile, the Aussies will be looking to seal the series by winning the match in Rajkot.

Fantasy11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: With India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant out due to injury blow on head, KL Rahul, the part-time wicketkeeper, will be collecting the balls behind the stumps. So undoubtedly, Alex Carey will have an edge over Rahul.

Batting: The potential of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli makes them the undisputed kings of the Fastasy XI team. But the prowess of in-form batsmen David Warner, Aaron Finch and last match debutant Marnus Labuschagne will also be given equal weightage.

Bowling: Ace pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Jasprit Bumrah will easily make a cut into the fantasy XI team. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa will also find a place in the team.

All-Rounder: Ashton Agar and Ravindra Jadeja will fill the places of all-rounders in the team.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Aston Agar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Zampa

SQUADS —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, D Arcy Short