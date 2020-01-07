Known as much for his performances as for his celebrations and antics off the field, Virat Kohli loves hogging the limelight. Minutes before the start of play against the Sri Lankan team, Virat was seen in his jovial avatar as he imitated veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action. Virat’s imitation was welcomed by the Holkar crowd as they cheered for him from the stands.

Seeing his 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning mate copying his action, Harbhajan Singh, who was there as part of the broadcast team, also rolled his arms over, bringing even louder cheers from the players and the spectators.

Meanwhile, after the Guwahati T20I was abandoned without a ball being delivered, the Indore T20I has become all the more crucial.

Virat won the toss and decided to bowl first and the match is currently under progress at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium although there are chances of a downpour a little later in the day.

(With inputs from IANS)