Tottenham Hotspur shocked their fans and supporters around the world when they decided to part ways with their manager Mauricio Pochettino after a fairly successful professional partnership with him. If his sacking was not reason enough, his replacement (Mourinho) has sent further shock waves throughout the sporting arena.

Jose has been appointed as the new Tottenham boss and fans are still trying to make sense of what has just happened in a matter of a few hours.

Here some of the best reactions on Twitter:

What?? Mourinho replaces Pochettino 😮😮😮 — Aakriti Singh (@imageb13) November 20, 2019

Still haven’t wrapped my head around Mourinho actually being on Spurs touchline. Shits mad. — Winston (@utdwinston) November 20, 2019

Mourinho to Spurs sealed. I can’t wait for him to completely destroy them in 2 seasons. — Jay Njoroge (@Jay2em) November 20, 2019

Potch out. Mourinho in.

Football is a funny old game. pic.twitter.com/MJRYX9YEIm — Paul Casey 🐝 (@casey_digital) November 20, 2019

Seems like Jose will need to produce some outstanding performances with his men to earn the respect of Tottenham fans around the world.