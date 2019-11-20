Tottenham Hotspur shocked their fans and supporters around the world when they decided to part ways with their manager Mauricio Pochettino after a fairly successful professional partnership with him. If his sacking was not reason enough, his replacement (Mourinho) has sent further shock waves throughout the sporting arena.

Jose has been appointed as the new Tottenham boss and fans are still trying to make sense of what has just happened in a matter of a few hours.

Here some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Seems like Jose will need to produce some outstanding performances with his men to earn the respect of Tottenham fans around the world.