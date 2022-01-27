Fans invited to participate in IPL 2022 mock auction by KKR

As part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s preparation for the IPL mega auction next month, the team launched the ‘KKR mock auction,’ a unique activity that will let fans experience what it’s like to be part of the actual auction.

To pick the best players in the mock auction, fans around the world can submit their suggestions and strategies. On the website of the team, fans will be guided on how to participate. “The Mock Auction is yet another step towards our commitment of bringing the game closer to our fans. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the fans about the auction process, and it’s great that they get an opportunity to participate and engage with people who are a crucial part of the actual auction,” said Venky Mysore, CEO, and MD of KKR.

“It would be amazing to see the suggestions shared by our fans, and I look forward to interacting with them during this process,” he added.

Two exclusive Masterclass Lessons on the working dynamics of an IPL auction will be given on January 29th and 31st on the franchise’s Social Media channels by KKR’s think tank to prepare fans for the Mock Auction.

The top 30 entries will be selected based on video submissions. These selected fans Ten teams of three members will be formed by these selected fans, and they will compete in rounds designed for the mock auction.

As part of the mock auction, five lucky winners will interact with KKR’s think-tank about the team’s 2022 roster.

(With inputs from ANI)