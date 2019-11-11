In arguably the biggest game of the Premier League this season on Sunday, which saw Liverpool and Manchester City fight it out against each other, the Reds registered a 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield.

The win has strengthened Liverpool’s position at the top of the table as they have now taken a massive eight-point lead after a game which was full of controversies and a couple of decisions that could have gone either way.

Fans took to social media to let out their frustration at Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the inconsistency in decision making which it has brought with it.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

I appreciate there’s a difference between handball and a foul in view of VAR but how the foul in build-up to Sokratis goal or Lundstram’s this weekend are overturned by Alexander-Arnold isn’t given a handball I don’t know. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 10, 2019

Not sure about the hoo-ha about City wanting a penalty before the first goal. It was never going to be given because Silva handballed it. The issue is if VAR gives the foul against Silva – not sure its in their remit to do that as no penalty was given or goal scored by City then. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 10, 2019

VAR shits on everyone apart from Liverpool FC: – Salah offside during goal – Trent handball in penalty area Yet both ignored and 2 – 0 Which sick person is actually routing for this scum to win the league?#VAROUT pic.twitter.com/Ddd3tTKetQ — MUFC TALK (@mufc_views) November 10, 2019

VAR took 3.5 minutes to disallow a Sheffield United goal for no real reason yesterday. Today, within 10 seconds, 2 handballs were decided, and there was none of that line drawing check on Salah for offside. Where is the consistency? — Sripad (@falsewinger) November 10, 2019

Maybe they’ve changed their thinking. If so that would be great as you can see a clear and obvious error in a few seconds of replays. If that is a new strategy, though, they should have informed everyone. https://t.co/bzGJMZOLX4 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 10, 2019

TAA hand was in a natural position #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/xwerGqKvxA — betclever (@bet_clever) November 10, 2019