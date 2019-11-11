In arguably the biggest game of the Premier League this season on Sunday, which saw Liverpool and Manchester City fight it out against each other, the Reds registered a 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield.

The win has strengthened Liverpool’s position at the top of the table as they have now taken a massive eight-point lead after a game which was full of controversies and a couple of decisions that could have gone either way.

Fans took to social media to let out their frustration at Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the inconsistency in decision making which it has brought with it.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.