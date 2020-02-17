In a recent development, Faf du Plessis has decided to step down as captain of the South African Test and ODI sides with immediate effect. The same has been confirmed by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

“When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform and most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of South African cricket to relinquish the captaincy in all formats,” said du Plessis in a statement released by him.

#BreakingNews @faf1307 has announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately. #Thread pic.twitter.com/ol9HzpEOhZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 17, 2020

Faf du Plessis took the decision to withdraw from captaincy as he felt the need to do so to help the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team. Quinton de Kock is expected to now be the captain for South Africa across all formats after he was already leading the ODI side.

“This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton, Mark and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group,” the 35-year-old stated.

Notably, Faf led the Proteas side in 112 international matches across all formats since December 2012. Way back in 2012, du Plessis had led his national side for the first time against New Zealand in a T20I series.

“In a perfect world I would have loved to lead the team in the Tests for the rest of the season as well as the T20 World Cup, but sometimes the most important attribute of a leader is to be selfless,” Faf further said.

“I am healthy, fit, energised and motivated and certainly see myself playing an important role in the squad for as long as I continue putting in winning performances for the team,” he added.

South Africa will now take on Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning on Friday after they lost the T20I series against England on Sunday.