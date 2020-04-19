Faf du Plessis reveals reason for Chennai Super Kings’ success over the years

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has credited the intelligent recruitment policy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

In the 10 seasons that the Yellow Army have played, they have always made it to the playoffs and won three titles under the constant leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Talking about the success, Du Plessis said, “A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that’s credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains – (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina’s captained a bit – because they want thinking cricketers.”

“So, there’s a lot of leaders within group, that experience of thinking cricketers is what they want and obviously it has proven to be very successful,” the 35-year-old Protea was quoted as saying on the official website of CSK.

Du Plessis further said that Dhoni’s exemplary captaincy has also been a factor for the joyous run they have had and that the skipper’s absence leaves a big hole on the field.

“Chennai Super Kings is a great franchise to be a part of. MS has got such strong leadership. He leaves a massive hole when he’s not on the field,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice last week.