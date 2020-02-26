Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Australia. Youngster Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne have received maiden call-ups, while seniors like Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen have been rested.

The three-match series, which will be played from February 25, will also see a return of Keshav Maharaj into the 50-overs set-up for the first time since 2018.

Right-handed batsman Malan made his international debut in T20I colours for the Proteas in February last year, while wicketkeeper-batsman Verryne awaits his first international cap.

Another youngster and left-arm spinner Lutho Sipamla, who is a veteran of three ODIs and five T20Is, has been included for the assignment against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia also announced a 14-member ODI squad for the series on Wednesday, with pace bowler Jhye Richardson, who suffered a longstanding shoulder injury, being picked.

Though Richardson has not featured in two T20Is of the ongoing three-match series, chief selector Trevor Hohns has backed his selection and said he forced his way into the ODI colours with his performance in the recently-concluded Big Bash League.

Superstar all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, both of whom performed extraordinarily in Australia’s T20 league, one the other hand, have been ignored.

South Africa vs Australia, ODI Series 2020: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, and Kyle Verreyenne.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (VC), Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.