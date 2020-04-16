South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis picked MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 84-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 as his IPL moment.

Notably, Dhoni had come to bat when CSK were tottering at 28 for 4 in 5.5 overs in a bid to chase 162 runs. The CSK skipper played a valiant unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 48 balls laced with five fours and seven sixes.

“I have been very fortunate to be part of the team for almost 10 tears now. I have some incredible memories of us winning two IPLs, two or three Champions League and some incredible games. I’m trying to remember some brilliant individual innings and my memory is not great so it might be a little bit off here and there but bear with me,” Plessis said in a video posted on CSK’s official Twitter handle.

“There have been a lot of them but I will mention that is fresh in my memory. Last year against RCB. I think we were 60-6 or 7 and basically we should be bowled out for 90. He was in at the moment and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes. The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium. He ended up getting 87 off 40-odd balls (sic). I think it was 26 required off the last over and after the game, we were like what just happened,” he added.

Faf has taken Suresh Raina's IPL Moment challenge and mentions quite a few legendary ones. But we are not gonna let him discount his incredible 67* off 42 to take us into the 2018 Final! The baton now passes on to Mike Hussey!

However, Dhoni’s effort went in vain as CSK fell one run short at the end of their 20 overs.

It is worth noting that 38-year-old Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand. He was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, which has been postponed indefinitely.