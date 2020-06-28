Manchester United continued their winning streak into FA Cup after beating Norwich City in the quarter-finals on the first day of the competition’s resumption, thanks to an extra-time strike from Harry Maguire at Carrow Road. Odion Ighalo was the other scorer for United, while Todd Cantwell had kept the hosts surviving.

Manchester United had taken to the field 114 days ago as well when the FA Cup was last played before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. United had defeated Derby County in a fifth-round match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought eight changes into the squad and only Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Maguire remained from the midweek Premier League win against Sheffield United.

The first half did not see the United players creating many chances as the stand-ins looked out of sync and lacking energy. The same goes true for Norwich City also.

The Red Devils took the control of the game only in the second half when Odion Ighalo flicked a Luke Shaw cross into the back of the net past Tim Krul inside the six-yard box in the 51st minute. It was the Nigerian’s fifth goal in 11 appearances but what was heartening from United’s perspective was that Ighlo has now scored in each of his four starts.

Despite Farke’s pessimism, Norwich nearly equalised when Ben Godfrey stretched to reach Alexander Tettey’s header from Emiliano Buendia’s free-kick.

Norwich kept pressing and drew level in the 75th minute when Cantwell’s 20-yard strike swerved away from slow-to-react United keeper Sergio Romero.

Suddenly in the ascendancy, Norwich almost won it in the final minutes when Buendia shot just past the far post.

But with extra time looming, Fernandes’ superb flick found Ighalo on the edge of the area and Klose’s panicked response, hauling down the Nigerian, triggered a red card from referee Jonathan Moss.

Krul made good saves to keep out efforts from United substitutes Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood in a frantic finale.

With five subs allowed since the lockdown and an additional one given to teams who go to extra time in the FA Cup, United become the first English side to make six changes in the same game when Anthony Martial replaced Eric Bailly.

United dominated extra time and Marcus Rashford’s strike was pushed over by Krul, who made an even better save to stop Maguire’s header.

Maguire wasn’t to be denied and in the 118th minute United’s pressure finally told as the England defender poked home from close range after Ighalo flicked on.

With PTI inputs