Following their first defeat in 45 matches in the English Premier League against Watford, Liverpool faced another humiliation as Chelsea beat them 2-0 in the 5th round match of FA Cup to knock them out of the competition.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored for the Blues at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to hand the Reds their third defeat in four matches in across competitions. However, Liverpool remain well on course for their first league title in 30 years.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard had decided to not field their strongest elevens with the former going for seven changes into the squad that lost the 44-match unbeaten streak in Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead when Willian drove his team home from a powerful drive outside the box in the 13th minute. The second goal of the match was scored when Barkley displayed a brilliant individual effort to pile on to the visitors’ misery in the 64th minute.

Also, Chelsea’s number one keeper Kepa Arrziabalaga, who has been sidelined from the first eleven, made a strong case for his spot. He made three reaction saves in a matter of seconds to deny Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in what seemed a certain equaliser.

It was a truly uplifting performance from Lampard’s Londoners after only one win in their last five matches, including the humiliating 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Champions League.

Despite losing Willian and Mateo Kovacic to injury, the midfield held the position and denied Liverpool from causing much damage.