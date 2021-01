Except for defending champions Arsenal getting knocked out, the fourth round fixtures of this season’s competition of FA Cup witnessed no major upsets on Saturday.

Arsenal lost to Southampton, thanks to their own defender Gabriel who scored an own goal. However, the Saints were deserving winners after they controlled the game against Mikel Arteta’s team for most part of the match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were just nine minutes away from suffering a shock exit at the hands of League Two team Cheltenham Town.

However, the minnows’ fate took an 180-degree turn when Pep Guardiola’s men smashed three goals in the last 10 minutes of the match

Cheltenham made good use of long throws into the heart of the City penalty area and as a result of one of those Alfie May was able to put them ahead in the 59th minute.

Cheltenham defended solidly until Phil Foden volleyed home from Joao Cancelo’s cross in the 81st minute and Gabriel Jesus put Pep Guardiola’s men ahead after controlling Fernandinho’s diagonal ball three minutes later, before Ferran Torres confirmed the win in injury time.

Sheffield United and Brighton both made it into the next round, although Plymouth gave Sheffield some nervous moments with Panutche Camara’s 75th-minute goal after Chris Basham and Billy Sharp had put Sheffield 2-0 ahead.

Steve Alzate’s 58th-minute goal saw Brighton through 2-1 at home to League Two side Blackpool, who knocked West Brom out in the last round. Yves Bissouma opened the scoring for Brighton, only for Gary Madine to give Blackpool a chance on the brink of halftime.

West Ham had no such problems as they cruised past Doncaster Rovers (League One) 4-0 thanks to goals from Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko, the unfortunate Doncaster Rovers captain Andy Butler, and Oladapo Afolayan.

Elsewhere Bristol City won 3-0 away to Millwall, while Swansea City thrashed Nottingham Forrest 5-1 and Barnsley beat Championship leaders Norwich City 1-0.

